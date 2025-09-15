State: Swilley Staged Husband's Murder As Sexual Encounter Gone Wrong

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
In her opening statement, Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt said Herbert Swilley drugged and beat husband Tim Floyd, staged the scene as a hookup, and tried to erase the evidence so he could get insurance and maintain his lifestyle. (9/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?