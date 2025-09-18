Detective Breaks Down Surveillance Video, Phone Data of Herbert Swilley

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Lead detective, Sgt. Daniel Pinder, breaks down surveillance video footage of Herbert Swilley's home, as well as phone data that shows inconsistencies between information Swilley provided and phone records. (9/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?