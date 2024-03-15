Former Titans scout arrested in poisoning death of pregnant girlfriend

Posted at 4:17 PM, March 15, 2024
NASHVILLE (Scripps News Nashville) — A former member of the Tennessee Titans staff has been arrested in connection to the poisoning deaths of a mother and her unborn child.

Blaise A. Taylor was arrested on a Nashville grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of first-degree murder for the poisoning deaths of Jade Benning and her five-month-old fetus, which Taylor is alleged to have fathered.

Deputy United States Marshals, at the request of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, made the arrest of Taylor in Utah.

The 27-year-old was a defensive analyst with the Utah State University football team for a brief time in 2023, but left before he was arrested. His information has already been removed from the USU page.

Benning died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 6, 2023, her 25th birthday. She was rushed to the hospital by ambulance on the night of February 25, 2023, after Taylor telephoned 911 at 9:38 p.m. and said Benning appeared to be having an allergic reaction, and asked for paramedics. Benning’s medical condition immediately became critical. Her unborn fetus died on February 27, 2023. Benning was not able to be interviewed by police before she died.

Months of investigation, led by homicide unit detective Adam Reese and involving scientists from crime laboratories and doctors from the medical examiner’s office, led to Wednesday’s return of the murder indictment against Taylor. He is alleged to have poisoned Benning without her knowledge while visiting her Lebanon Pike apartment on the night of February 25.

Taylor moved to Utah after the deaths. The MNPD will be working with Utah authorities to arrange for Taylor’s return to Nashville.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

