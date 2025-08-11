GA v. Christopher Wolfenbarger: Serial Killer’s Daughter Trial

ATLANTA (Court TV) — A Georgia man is standing trial for the cold case murder of his wife, who was the daughter of a convicted serial killer.

Christopher Wolfenbarger was arrested in August 2024 for the murder of Melissa Wolfenbarger. Her remains, including her severed head, were found in trash bags in April and June 1999. At the time, her remains were misidentified and weren’t positively identified until 2003, according to Atlanta police.

Melissa disappeared in late 1998. At the time, Christopher claimed she left on her own accord and never returned, reported NBC News. At a press conference, authorities said Christopher was always a person of interest but did not detail what led to his arrest decades later.

A grand jury indicted Christopher on charges of murder and felony murder.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin August 12.