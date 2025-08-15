Neighbor Asked Christopher Where Wife Was, He Said 'She Was Leaving Him'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Dorthy Cooley, a former neighbor of Christopher and Melissa Wolfenbarger, takes the stand and says she asked Christopher about Melissa's whereabouts after no longer seeing her and Christopher told Cooley that 'she was leaving him.' (8/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?