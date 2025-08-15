Norma Patton: Melissa 'Kept Running Away' To Be With Chris Wolfenbarger

Melissa Wolfenbarger's mother, Norma Patton details Christopher Wolfenbarger and Melissa's relationship, saying Melissa 'kept running away' to be with him because she didn't approve of their relationship due to their ages. (8/15/25) MORE

Cold Cases, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

bodycam arrest footage of defendant Christopher Wolfenbarger

Bodycam Footage Shows Chris Wolfenbarger Hiding In Garage Before Arrest

Victim Melissa Wolfenbarger's mother, Norma Patton

Norma Patton: Melissa 'Kept Running Away' To Be With Chris Wolfenbarger

Dorthy Cooley

Neighbor Asked Christopher Where Wife Was, He Said 'She Was Leaving Him'

female witness on stand

GA v. Christopher Wolfenbarger: Day 1 Recap

Witness testifies in court

Witness Claims Evidence Missing From Killer's Daughter Murder Trial

Defense attorney addresses Jury

Christopher Wolfenbarger's Defense Points To Other Suspects

powerpoint slide with text and photo of Melissa Wolfenbarger

Killer's Daughter Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Christopher Wolfenbarger

Is the 'Flint River Killer' Relevant to Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial?

Christopher Wolfenbarger trial Opening Statements

Opening Statements Set To Begin in Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial

Christopher Wolfenbarger

Serial Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial

