Witness Claims Evidence Missing From Killer's Daughter Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Former Atlanta police officer Dale Kelley said a VHS of a dog carrying a bag with a skull and an accompanying report are missing from the case file. Christopher Wolfenbarger is standing trial on charges that he murdered and dismembered his wife. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?