Witness Claims Evidence Missing From Killer's Daughter Murder Trial

Former Atlanta police officer Dale Kelley said a VHS of a dog carrying a bag with a skull and an accompanying report are missing from the case file. Christopher Wolfenbarger is standing trial on charges that he murdered and dismembered his wife. MORE

Witness Claims Evidence Missing From Killer's Daughter Murder Trial

Christopher Wolfenbarger's Defense Points To Other Suspects

Killer's Daughter Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Is the 'Flint River Killer' Relevant to Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial?

Opening Statements Set To Begin in Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial

Serial Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial

Brooks Houck Heard In Jail Calls After Murder Conviction

Does Photo Show Missing Amy Bradley Alive?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Amy Bradley

Gregory Moore Agrees To GPS Monitoring While On Bond

Aliza Sherman's Friend 'Wasn't Surprised' When Gregory Moore Left Jail

Brooks Houck's Family Central Focus Of Crystal Rogers Investigation

