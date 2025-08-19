Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Victim's Former Coworker, Lover Takes Stand

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Thomas Dixon, Melissa Wolfenbarger's former coworker and lover takes the stand and says Melissa would tell him about her abusive relationship with Chris. Dixon said he would see marks, scratches and bruises on Melissa's body. (8/19/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?