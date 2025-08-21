Chris Wolfenbarger’s Mother Testifies: ‘We Didn’t Know Where Melissa Was’

Cathy Wolfenbarger testifies Melissa gave her custody of the kids, admits no one searched when Melissa vanished in 1998, and faces tough questions over family secrecy and missing photos. (8/21/25) MORE

Cathy Wolfenbarger testifies

Kimberly Cambrom, Christopher Wolfenbarger’s Sister

Wolfenbarger's Sister: Victim Said Her Parents Were 'Not Good People'

Thomas Dixon

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Victim's Former Coworker, Lover Takes Stand

Christina Garrett

Daughter: Didn't Know Chris Wolfenbarger Was Her Dad, No Memory of Melissa

Norma Patton on the stand

Serial Killer's Wife Concludes Shocking Testimony in Wolfenbarger Trial

Lori Daybell is all smiles as she gets into a police cruiser

This May Be the Last Video You Ever See of Lori Daybell

female witness testifying in court

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

bodycam arrest footage of defendant Christopher Wolfenbarger

Bodycam Footage Shows Chris Wolfenbarger Hiding In Garage Before Arrest

Victim Melissa Wolfenbarger's mother, Norma Patton

Norma Patton: Melissa 'Kept Running Away' To Be With Chris Wolfenbarger

Dorthy Cooley

Neighbor Asked Christopher Where Wife Was, He Said 'She Was Leaving Him'

female witness on stand

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

male defendant in court

Evidence From Karen Read Investigator Could Be Allowed In Walshe Trial

