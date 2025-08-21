Chris Wolfenbarger’s Mother Testifies: ‘We Didn’t Know Where Melissa Was’

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Cathy Wolfenbarger testifies Melissa gave her custody of the kids, admits no one searched when Melissa vanished in 1998, and faces tough questions over family secrecy and missing photos. (8/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?