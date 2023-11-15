Grand jury indicts Donna Adelson days after airport arrest

Posted at 6:31 PM, November 15, 2023 and last updated 6:42 PM, November 15, 2023

By: Channing Frampton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Scripps News Tallahassee) — A grand jury in Leon County has indicted Donna Adelson for the murder of FSU Law Professor, Dan Markel. Adelson is Markel’s former mother-in-law.

Donna Adelson was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County on an out-of-county warrant. Her former son-in-law, Daniel Markel, was murdered in 2014. Adelson’s son, Charlie Adelson, was convicted of Markel’s murder last week. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Adelson faces the following charges:

  • Murder-First Degree
  • Conspiracy to Commit Murder
  • Solicitation to Commit Murder

READ MORE: Prosecutors: Donna Adelson discussed plans to flee U.S. before booking flights

Adelson was arrested Monday night in Miami. According to State Attorney Jack Campbell, Adelson was planning to take a flight to Vietnam when she was arrested.

In 2014, Markel was killed in the driveway of his Tallahassee home.

Last week Adelson’s son Charlie was convicted for his role in Markel’s death. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder along with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Police say Adelson hired hitmen to murder Markel during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson’s sister, Wendi.

 

This story was originally published by Scripps News Tallahassee, an E.W. Scripps Company.

