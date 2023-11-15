Grand jury indicts Donna Adelson days after airport arrest

By: Channing Frampton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Scripps News Tallahassee) — A grand jury in Leon County has indicted Donna Adelson for the murder of FSU Law Professor, Dan Markel. Adelson is Markel’s former mother-in-law.

Adelson faces the following charges:

Murder-First Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Solicitation to Commit Murder

Adelson was arrested Monday night in Miami. According to State Attorney Jack Campbell, Adelson was planning to take a flight to Vietnam when she was arrested.

In 2014, Markel was killed in the driveway of his Tallahassee home.

Last week Adelson’s son Charlie was convicted for his role in Markel’s death. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder along with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Police say Adelson hired hitmen to murder Markel during a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson’s sister, Wendi.

