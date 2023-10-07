Indictment details crime spree for teens accused in deadly hit-and-run on video

Posted at 10:07 PM, October 6, 2023

By: Darcy Spears

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — A grand jury indictment released Friday against the two teens charged with murdering a Las Vegas cyclist describes a deadly crime spree.

Jesus Ayala (left), 18, and Jzamir Keys (right), 16, face several felony charges, including open murder, in connection with the killing of retired police chief Andreas Probst, who was cycling in the northwest Las Vegas Valley when he was hit from behind by what police say was a stolen car. Ayala was 17 at the time but has since turned 18. Both Ayala and Keys are being prosecuted as adults. (Scripps News Las Vegas)

Nineteen people testified before the Clark County Grand Jury, resulting in a 14-count indictment against Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys.

Ayala, now 18, was 17 at the time of the crimes. Keys is 16 years old. Both will be tried as adults.

The felony indictment involves seven victims, including Andreas Probst. The retired California police chief was killed on Aug. 14 while riding his bicycle. Ayala and Keys are accused of using a stolen car to intentionally crash into Probst from behind, and then leave the scene. A disturbing video, shot from the passenger seat of the vehicle, recorded the teens talking and laughing before hitting and killing Probst.

The teens allegedly rammed another victim just before hitting Probst, leading to a separate count in the indictment. Another count names a fourth victim, who, like Probst, is over 60 years old. The indictment, obtained by Scripps News Las Vegas, says that Keys and Ayala tried to kill that victim by intentionally hitting him, as well.

The two teens also face a charge of residential burglary for breaking into a woman’s home, as well as three counts of grand theft auto for stealing cars — all of them Hyundais — from three female victims.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson told Scripps News Las Vegas that he’s confident the cases will be consolidated in the next few weeks.

For now, they’re separate. Ayala’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10. Keys is next expected to appear in court on Nov. 8.

 

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.

