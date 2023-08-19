Judge denies Bryan Kohberger defense motion, trial to start in October

Posted at 8:38 PM, August 18, 2023 and last updated 8:38 PM, August 18, 2023

By: Karen Lehr

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — Bryan Kohberger was back in a Latah County courtroom Friday, where Judge John Judge denied the defense’s motion to stay proceedings, confirming that the trial will move forward on October 2, with jury selection the week prior.

A man in a suit sits with two women at a table in court

Bryan Kohberger appeared in court on Aug. 18 for a motions hearing. (Court TV)

Kohberger is accused of breaking into an off-campus home near the University of Idaho last November and fatally stabbing students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

At Friday’s hearing, attorneys spent most of the day discussing DNA evidence used to identify Kohberger as the state’s suspect and how DNA databases can be used. Multiple genetic genealogy experts were called to testify for the defense in continued efforts to compel the state to turn over more information on how DNA found at the scene was tested and how DNA databases were used in their investigation.

Arguably one of the strongest pieces of evidence in the state’s case against Kohberger is DNA on a knife sheath found near one of the victims at the crime scene, which prosecutors say was a statistical match to a DNA sample taken from Bryan Kohberger.

Investigators used genetic genealogy to link the DNA to Kohberger leading up to his December 30 arrest at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

