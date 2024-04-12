‘Magic Mike’ center stage of Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum divorce

Posted at 12:59 PM, April 12, 2024
LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — The divorce between two Hollywood stars may head to trial, with both listed as potential witnesses, as they battle over rights and money relating to the “Magic Mike” franchise.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan on the red carpet

Channing Tatum, left, and Jenna Dewan Tatum arrive at the world premiere of “Hail, Caesar!” at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actress Jenna Dewan filed for divorce from actor Channing Tatum on Oct. 26, 2018, but their case is far from closed. While both have moved on and are engaged to others, they remain legally married. A witness list filed by Tatum’s attorneys and obtained by Court TV ahead of an as-yet unscheduled trial included both he and Dewan as witnesses, along with Hollywood producer Steven Soderbergh and Dewan’s current fiancé, Steve Kazee.

The couple announced their separation more than six years ago in a post on social media saying, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.” In the statement, the two said, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends (sic)  realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

The “Magic Mike” franchise remains an outstanding issue for the couple nearly six years into their divorce proceedings. In a filing on April 11, Dewan asked the judge to separate the subject of the intellectual property and derivative assets from “Magic Mike,” saying it is the “primary financial issue in this case.”

Tatum famously starred in “Magic Mike,” as well as its sequels and live show. Dewan did not appear on screen or work on the project as a producer, but claims in her filing that it “was developed and co-financed by Channing with community effort and marital funds.” The movie was shot in 2011, and Tatum participated in the 2015 sequel, “Magic Mike XXL,” as well as the 2023 sequel, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The first two movies alone grossed more than $300 million in ticket sales worldwide, according to The Associated Press.

Dewan also alleges in the filing that Tatum engaged in transactions designed to “disguise” the income from Magic Mike as “performance and consulting fees,” as well as transferred ownership of some of the property without her consent.

