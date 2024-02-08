Man claims he killed girlfriend in self-defense in argument over onions

Posted at 8:43 AM, February 8, 2024
Ivy Brown

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Court TV)  – An Indiana man is in custody after he allegedly killed his girlfriend in an argument over chopped onions, according to court documents obtained by Court TV.

Charles Michael Calvert, 60, is charged with murder for the Feb. 3 death of Marcia Linsky. According to an affidavit, Calvert told police he was cutting onions when Linsky told him “he wasn’t doing it correctly.” He then claimed Linsky came at him with a knife, and he “became defensive.”

charles calvert mugshot

This Feb. 4, 2024 booking photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office shows Charles Michael Calvert. (Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said the scene “appeared to be staged,” noting the knives had been placed “neatly” on the floor next to Linsky’s body. The affidavit also stated an onion peel was found in the garbage, “but (they) did not observe a chopped-up onion anywhere in the kitchen.” Officers said blood was found in the master shower, and they believe Calvert “showered and cleaned himself up prior to calling 911.”

In Calvert’s 911 call, he told the dispatcher, “She became very verbal with me,” and she’s “no longer with us.” Officers noted he was “very calm throughout the call” and told the dispatcher Linksy she “bought bleach today… she never buys bleach.” He also admitted an hour had passed before he called 911.

The affidavit does not identify Linsky as the alleged victim, however Allen County Chief Public Defender Bill LeBrato confirmed her identity to WPTA. Linsky was a former prosecutor and magistrate. At the time of her death, she was a defense attorney with Close & Hitchcock, LLP.

The firm released this statement at the time of her death: “It is with great sadness we must announce the passing of our dear friend and Of Counsel attorney Marcia Linsky. An inspiration to all, she leaves a void that will be impossible to fill. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts as they navigate through the coming days and weeks.”

Calvert is currently being held by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on no bond. According to court records, a hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

