Man pleads not guilty to brutal murder of LA model found in fridge

Posted at 9:30 AM, February 23, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Minnesota man pleaded not guilty Thursday to killing a 31-year-old woman who was beaten, bound and stuffed inside the refrigerator at her Los Angeles apartment, authorities said.

Magnus Daniel Humphrey, who was on probation for narcotics offenses, was taken into custody at his home in Minneapolis on an unrelated federal warrant, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday. Officials didn’t say what led homicide detectives to him.

street-side memorial for Maleesa Mooney

A street-side memorial for Maleesa Mooney, who was killed in her apartment, is displayed on Sept. 20, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. On Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, a 41-year-old Minnesota man was arrested in connection with the September killing of Mooney, a model who was beaten, bound and stuffed inside the refrigerator of her downtown Los Angeles apartment, police say. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

Humphrey, 41, was extradited to California to face charges in the slaying of model Maleesa Mooney. He appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom and pleaded not guilty to murder and torture, according to a statement from the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers found Mooney dead last Sept. 12 in downtown Los Angeles after her family asked for a welfare check because they hadn’t heard from her. Blood was pooling under the refrigerator and the body inside was bound with electrical cords and clothing, according to a coroner’s report obtained by ABC 7. A cloth gag was stuffed in her mouth.

The body had blunt force injuries and lacerations and the cause of death was determined to be “homicidal violence,” the coroner’s report said.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive. The district attorney’s statement said Humphrey had been staying at Mooney’s apartment, but did not say what their relationship was.

Humphrey was held without bail and ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 7.

A lawyer for Humphrey couldn’t be located Thursday. The county public defender’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiring if one of its attorneys was representing him.

More In:

Related Stories

A sign for the University of Georgia

Foul play suspected in woman’s death on UGA campus

Authorities said foul play is suspected after a woman died while running on the University of Georgia's campus. More

The 'Rust' set is being considered the most dangerous movie set ever.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 1 Recap

After one person was shot and killed and another injured, people are considering the 'Rust' set as the most dangerous movie set ever. More

Don Steven McDougal, the man accused of killing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham has been charged with capital murder.

Audrii Cunningham’s Killer Charged with Capital Murder

Don Steven McDougal, the man accused of killing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, has been charged with capital murder. More

TRENDING

Hannah Gutierrez, center, sits with her attorney Jason Bowles, left,
Brian Smith arrives in court wearing handcuffs
Bodycam footage shows Hannah Gutierrez crying and having a panic attack.
Vinnie on cam with GFX of story about a waxing salon.

LATEST NEWS

street-side memorial for Maleesa Mooney
A sign for the University of Georgia
Eligio Bishop, who is accused of running a polygamist cult.
Hannah Gutierrez, center, sits with her attorney Jason Bowles, left,

SCRIPPS NEWS

Ex-FBI source accused of lying about Bidens is re-arrested
Foul play suspected after woman found dead at University of Georgia
The 'Hotel California' case: A trial over lyrics to an Eagles classic