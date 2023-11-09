Meghan Markle’s half-sister sues her for defamation

BY KATIE McLAUGHLIN

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — A federal judge in Tampa heard arguments Wednesday afternoon in a defamation suit filed against Meghan Markle by her half-sister, Samantha Markle.

Meghan’s attorneys say the suit is baseless and without merit, and are asking that it be dismissed, according to court documents.

According to Samantha, Meghan ruined her reputation and destroyed her peaceful life in Lakeland, Florida by making false and reckless statements. Samantha, 59, used Harry Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey interview as an example. In the tell-all, Meghan denied knowing Samantha and stated that they did not grow up together. Samantha maintains that that is not true. She said they had a great relationship prior to Meghan getting together with Harry.

Samantha also noted that a Netflix series suggested she attacked Meghan on Twitter, which led to her account on the social media platform being suspended.

Samantha claims it was Meghan who tried to destroy her reputation, and vehemently denies taking part in a campaign to attack Meghan. Her suit says that as a result of Meghan’s actions, she has received death threats.

Attorneys for Meghan, 42, say Samantha cannot legally object to what amounts to Meghan’s childhood memories, and that Meghan’s claims certainly don’t meet the definition of defamation. The half-sisters are 17 years apart in age. Samantha was born in 1964, and Meghan was born in 1981.

The judge, who heard arguments for about an hour on Wednesday, is expected to issue a written ruling as early as next month. Her ruling will determine whether the case will proceed to trial.

If the case goes forward, both sides will have to get ready for depositions. If not, the suit will be tossed.