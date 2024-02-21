Murder of Harmony Montgomery: Opening Statements – Court TV Podcast

Posted at 1:02 PM, February 21, 2024 and last updated 12:50 PM, February 21, 2024

Little Harmony Montgomery’s life was filled with hardship and tragedy. Both of her parents suffered from addiction problems, these issues were addressed by a judge who gave sole custody to her father Adam Montgomery, a career criminal. Harmony was just five years old when she was last seen alive in 2019. Now her father is on trial for her murder. This week’s Court TV Podcast features opening statements from both sides as they lay out their cases to the jury; The state’s theory on how Harmony was killed and the lengths that Adam Montgomery allegedly went through to hide his daughter’s body, and the defense’s assertion that Adam did not kill his daughter.

For more of Court TV’s in-depth coverage of NH v Adam Montgomery, Click Here.

