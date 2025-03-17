ND v. Nichole Rice: Toxic Roommate Murder Trial

Posted at 8:42 AM, March 17, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Court TV) — Jury selection is underway as a North Dakota woman stands trial on charges she murdered her roommate nearly 20 years ago.

photos of Nichole Rice and Anita Knutson

Nichole Rice (L) is charged with the murder of her roommate, Anita Knutson (R). (Ward County Detention Center/Minot Police Department)

Nichole Erin Rice, 37, is charged with felony murder in the death of Anita Knutson, who was found stabbed to death on June 4, 2007.

At the time of the murder, the two women lived together, though friends said the two had a strained relationship. One friend told police they recalled Rice telling Knutson, “‘One way or another I’m going to get you out of this house.”

Knutson’s body was found by her father, who came to the apartment after his daughter failed to show up to work and did not answer multiple calls. Despite evidence at the scene indicating the murder was committed by someone with access to the home and was not motivated by theft, it took nearly 15 years for police to make an arrest in the case.

Police cited Rice’s inconsistent statements when they arrested her in 2022. Though Rice told police that she had been at her parents’ farm the weekend Knutson was murdered, investigators said that she allegedly confessed to an old boyfriend that she had committed the murder and told a different friend she had been out at a bar in Ruso before returning to her apartment.

More In:

Related Stories

middle-aged man looks worried
play button

Prosecutor to Jordan Henning: ‘You wanted to make sure she was dead!’

Prosecutor asked Jordan Henning why, other than wanting his wife dead, he'd chamber a new round when he'd already fired 4 bullets into her. More

Male defendant in court
play button

Attack the Timeline | Trial & Error: Why Did OJ Win?

Detective Tom Lange and Prosecutor Bill Hodgman guide you through the timeline the night of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. More

Nichole Rice
play button

ND v. Nichole Rice: Toxic Roommate Murder Trial

Nichole Erin Rice, 37, is charged with felony murder in the death of Anita Knutson, who was found stabbed to death on June 4, 2007. More

TOP STORIES

kelli bryant mugshot
Jordan Henning sits in court