ND v. Nichole Rice: Toxic Roommate Murder Trial

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Court TV) — Jury selection is underway as a North Dakota woman stands trial on charges she murdered her roommate nearly 20 years ago.

Nichole Erin Rice, 37, is charged with felony murder in the death of Anita Knutson, who was found stabbed to death on June 4, 2007.

At the time of the murder, the two women lived together, though friends said the two had a strained relationship. One friend told police they recalled Rice telling Knutson, “‘One way or another I’m going to get you out of this house.”

Knutson’s body was found by her father, who came to the apartment after his daughter failed to show up to work and did not answer multiple calls. Despite evidence at the scene indicating the murder was committed by someone with access to the home and was not motivated by theft, it took nearly 15 years for police to make an arrest in the case.

Police cited Rice’s inconsistent statements when they arrested her in 2022. Though Rice told police that she had been at her parents’ farm the weekend Knutson was murdered, investigators said that she allegedly confessed to an old boyfriend that she had committed the murder and told a different friend she had been out at a bar in Ruso before returning to her apartment.