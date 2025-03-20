'My Roommate's a Crackhead': Boss Recalls Defendant's Reaction to Police

An ex-boss recalled Rice as a great employee who won an incentive trip around the time of Knutson's death. He said Rice refused to deal with cops when they asked her to come to the apartment on June 4, 2007 and called Knutson a "crackhead." (3/20/25) MORE

splitscreen: lawyer questions a witness while seated/witness on the stand has a mustache and goatee

Crime Scene Walkthrough

Jury Views Walkthrough of Rice and Knutson's Apartment

guy with spiky grey hair and glasses testifies

Sergeant: I Was Suspicious of Nichole Rice From the Very Beginning

Woman with longish gray hair does NOT look happy to be on the stand.

Apartment Manager Recalls Day Anita Knutson's Father Found Her Dead

Splitscreen: Elderly man on the witness stand/blonde female defendant watches in court

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Anita Knutson's Adoptive Father Testifies

Sharon Knutson

Victim's Adoptive Mother: 'She Was Kind Of Scared of Nichole Rice'

Nichole Rice

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Opening Statements

David Swift Charges Dismissed

Judge Dismisses Charges Against David Swift in Wife’s Death

Nichole Rice

ND v. Nichole Rice: Toxic Roommate Murder Trial

3 little boys in camo, they look like brothers

Skelton Brothers' Mom Recalls the Day Her 3 Young Sons Vanished

Det. Brewer recalled a conversation in which John Skelton said he HAD to find Mose Gingrich because Gingrich had taken his 3 sons.

Detective: Dad Tried to Pin Skelton Boys' Disappearance on TV Personality

splitscreen of a child's pink dress and a forensic artist's rendition of a little girl based on CT scan images.

Baby Madison Cold Case: Authorities Release New Sketch of Victim

