Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Anita Knutson's Adoptive Father Testifies

Gordon Knutson said that on 6/4/07 he drove to Anita's apartment. Her car was there but she wasn't answering. Maintenance man noticed Anita's window screen on the ground. Her body was found on her blood-soaked mattress. She'd been stabbed. (3/18/25) MORE