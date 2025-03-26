Nichole Rice's Fate In Hands of the Jury

- Watch Live
Deliberations resume as Nichole Rice's trial nears an end with her fate in the hands of the jury. Rice is charged with felony murder in the death of Anita Knutson, who was found stabbed to death on June 4, 2007. (3/26/25) MORE
