Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Nichole Rice's Family Erupts Over Verdict

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
After deliberating for more than five hours, the jury has reached a verdict in Nichole Rice's trial, where she's charged with felony murder in the death of Anita Knutson, who was found stabbed to death on June 4, 2007. (3/26/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?