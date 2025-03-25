Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Tiffany Sorgen presents the prosecution rebuttal in Nichole Rice's trial, where she's charged with felony murder in the death of her roommate, Anita Knutson, who was found fatally stabbed nearly 20 years ago. (3/25/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?