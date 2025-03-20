Sergeant: I Was Suspicious of Nichole Rice From the Very Beginning

Sgt. David Goodman (Ret.) said Nichole Rice was always a suspect in Anita Knutson's murder because she lied about where she was and what she did on the night in question, contradicted herself, and seemed to be hiding something. (3/19/25) MORE

Cold Cases, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

guy with spiky grey hair and glasses testifies

Sergeant: I Was Suspicious of Nichole Rice From the Very Beginning

Woman with longish gray hair does NOT look happy to be on the stand.

Apartment Manager Recalls Day Anita Knutson's Father Found Her Dead

Splitscreen: Elderly man on the witness stand/blonde female defendant watches in court

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Anita Knutson's Adoptive Father Testifies

Sharon Knutson

Victim's Adoptive Mother: 'She Was Kind Of Scared of Nichole Rice'

Nichole Rice

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Opening Statements

David Swift Charges Dismissed

Judge Dismisses Charges Against David Swift in Wife’s Death

Nichole Rice

ND v. Nichole Rice: Toxic Roommate Murder Trial

3 little boys in camo, they look like brothers

Skelton Brothers' Mom Recalls the Day Her 3 Young Sons Vanished

Det. Brewer recalled a conversation in which John Skelton said he HAD to find Mose Gingrich because Gingrich had taken his 3 sons.

Detective: Dad Tried to Pin Skelton Boys' Disappearance on TV Personality

splitscreen of a child's pink dress and a forensic artist's rendition of a little girl based on CT scan images.

Baby Madison Cold Case: Authorities Release New Sketch of Victim

Splitscreen of an older man's mug shot and a journalist standing outside a courthouse

Delphi Murders Trial: Richard Allen Guilty on All Counts

Suffolk Co DA Ray Tierney shows photos at a press conference

Prosecutors Reveal New Information About Victim Found on Gilgo Beach

MORE VIDEOS