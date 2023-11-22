One person charged after admitting to leaking Delphi murder photos

Posted at 4:33 PM, November 22, 2023 and last updated 5:11 PM, November 22, 2023

By: James Howell Jr.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (Scripps News Indianapolis) — A former coworker of former Richard Allen‘s former defense attorney, Andrew Baldwin, has been charged after admitting to photographing sensitive crime scene evidence from the Delphi Murders case and sharing the photos online.

Site where Abby and Libby last scene

A makeshift memorial to Liberty German, and Abigail Williams near where they were last seen and where the bodies were discovered stands along the Monon Trail leading to the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The Indiana State Police announced an arrest in the murders of the two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Mitchell Westerman, 41, is charged with one count of conversion, a misdemeanor.

Westerman has been friends with Baldwin for many years and was an employee of his law office in the past. According to court documents, he frequents the office still because of their friendship. According to court documents, Westerman told Baldwin on October 9 that he was behind the leak of crime scene photos.

READ MORE: Delphi Docs show exchange between judge and former attorneys

Westerman claims he found the evidence on a table in a conference room of Baldwin’s. He then took photographs of the evidence and shared them with another person. According to court documents, the individual Westerman shared documents with sent them to numerous others.

Westerman provided a sworn statement saying he was not given permission to take the photographs.

In previous filings, Baldwin and Rozzi referred to the leak as an act of “betrayal.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis, an E.W. Scripps Company.  

More In:

Related Stories

Richard Allen is escorted into court

Man Arrested After Allegedly Confessing to Delphi Crime Scene Photo Leak

Mitchell Westerman is charged with conversion after allegedly leaking photos of the Delphi murders crime scene. More

Judge Fran Gull presides from the bench

Judge in Richard Allen’s Case Hospitalized

Judge Fran Gull, the judge in Richard Allen's murder case, was hospitalized due to an urgent medical condition and is now working from home. More

Judge Gull and Richard Allen's former attorneys.

Delphi Murders Case: Transcript of In-Chambers Meeting Released

At a closed-door meeting inside the judge's chambers, Richard Allen's previous attorneys were accused by the court of gross negligence. More

TRENDING

Kyle Rittenhouse looks over his shoulder in court
Rapper young thug appears in court
Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York Sept. 14, 2017

LATEST NEWS

A makeshift memorial to Liberty German, and Abigail Williams
Jeffrey Hill
Bill Lupica sits in court
Bill Cosby

SCRIPPS NEWS

Iowa Republican's wife found guilty of 52 counts of voter fraud
4 Las Vegas teens charged as adults in fatal beating of classmate
Binance founder guilty of felony for not stopping money laundering