One person charged after admitting to leaking Delphi murder photos

By: James Howell Jr.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (Scripps News Indianapolis) — A former coworker of former Richard Allen‘s former defense attorney, Andrew Baldwin, has been charged after admitting to photographing sensitive crime scene evidence from the Delphi Murders case and sharing the photos online.

Mitchell Westerman, 41, is charged with one count of conversion, a misdemeanor.

Westerman has been friends with Baldwin for many years and was an employee of his law office in the past. According to court documents, he frequents the office still because of their friendship. According to court documents, Westerman told Baldwin on October 9 that he was behind the leak of crime scene photos.

READ MORE: Delphi Docs show exchange between judge and former attorneys

Westerman claims he found the evidence on a table in a conference room of Baldwin’s. He then took photographs of the evidence and shared them with another person. According to court documents, the individual Westerman shared documents with sent them to numerous others.

Westerman provided a sworn statement saying he was not given permission to take the photographs.

In previous filings, Baldwin and Rozzi referred to the leak as an act of “betrayal.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis, an E.W. Scripps Company.