Delphi docs show exchange between judge and former attorneys

By: Jacqueline White

DELPHI (Scripps News Indianapolis) — A newly released transcript in the Delphi murders trial details a conversation between Judge Gull and Richard Allen‘s former defense team, prior to their withdrawal from the case.

The transcript reveals an in-chambers conversation ahead of the October 19th court hearing , where the former lawyers for Allen, who is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German, were told they would be disqualified from the case.

In the transcript, Gull reads a document of what she was prepared to say in open court, citing her reasons for disqualifying Allen’s lawyers, Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin.

Judge Gull tells Rozzi and Baldwin that they were grossly negligent in handling several matters of the case. In her reasoning, she mentions the alleged leak of documents, where someone went into Baldwin’s office and took photos of evidence.

Judge Gull said she was concerned about Allen’s rights to have competent and non-negligent representation. The transcript reveals, Gull said that she is sharing her thoughts with them privately and would wish to avoid saying this in open court.

According to the transcript, Rozzi and Baldwin felt this left them with no choice but to remove themselves from the case.

“I’m gonna file a motion to withdraw. I don’t want to do it, but I don’t think I have a choice at this point,” Rozzi said to Judge Gull. “The options I’ve been given without any notice by the court really are either I withdraw or I’m gonna be publicly shamed.”

In the Oct. 19 hearing, Gull announced Rozzi and Baldwin’s withdrawal from the case.

However days later, Rozzi filed a motion to continue his representation of Allen, claiming the court ambushed he and Baldwin and placed them in a compromising position. He also requested Gull be removed from the case.

Gull went on to appoint Allen’s new defense attorneys, Robert Scremin and William Lebrato and moved the trial to October 2024.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis, an E.W. Scripps Company.