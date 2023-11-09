IN Supreme Court orders judge in Richard Allen’s case to hand over transcript

Case Against Bryan Kohberger premieres Nov. 12

Posted at 1:32 PM, November 9, 2023 and last updated 6:39 PM, November 9, 2023

By: James Howell Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS (Scripps News Indianapolis) — The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered the judge overseeing the Delphi Murders case to hand over a transcript from the closed-door meeting between her and former defense attorneys.

Judge Frances Gull sits on the bench

Judge Frances Gull announced that a scheduled hearing had been canceled and that Richard Allen’s attorneys had withdrawn from the case. (Court TV)

This week, the Supreme Court issued an order to Special Judge Fran Gull to turn over a file of the conversations between herself and former defense attorneys for Richard Allen. The meeting, which was held before a scheduled hearing on Oct. 19, has led to differing statements of what occurred and the dismissal of attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin.

Richard Allen, the man charged with murder in connection to the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, requested the transcript earlier this week.

According to Gull, the meeting led to the verbal withdrawal of Baldwin and then a motion to withdraw from Rozzi.

Richard Allen court arrival.

Richard Allen arrives for a hearing in the case against him for the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams along with former and new lawyers. (Scripps News Indianapolis)

Days later, Rozzi filed a motion to continue his representation of Allen, claiming the court ambushed him and Baldwin, placing them in a compromising position. He also requested Gull be removed from the case.

Since then, with new representation, Allen has asked the Supreme Court to rule on Gull’s placement over the case. The motion asking for the judge’s cited her lack of transparency, in part, as a basis for her removal.

The Supreme Court has given Gull until Nov. 27 to turn over the transcript of the meeting in her chambers. On Thursday, Gull requested an extension in handing it over, citing the need for her to find her own representation.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis, an E.W. Scripps Company.

