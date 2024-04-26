Official Trailer: Delphi Murders: The Case Against Richard Allen

Join Court TV on Sunday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET for “The Case Against Richard Allen," a new Court TV special that examines the evidence against Richard Allen, the accused Delphi Murders killer.   MORE

Latest Videos

Split screen showing Ron Arnold and Chad Daybell

'You Own It': Witness Reveals John Prior Owns Chad Daybell's House

zoom screen of a courtroom

Friend Testifies About 'Red Flags' Surrounding Tammy Daybell's Funeral

Alex Cox made internet searches that suggest he was the masked man Tammy Daybell called police about in regards to the 'paintball incident.'

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 11 Recap

The prosecution and defense argue different reasons for Tammy Daybell's death.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 10 Recap

four screens showing a courtroom via webex

Coroner: Tammy Daybell's Cause of Death Was Asphyxia by Suffocation

Breaking down the attempt at Brandon Boudreaux's life, as Lori Vallow Daybell's nephew-in-law takes the stand in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 9 Recap

split screen of brandon boudreaux testifying and chad daybell

Brandon Boudreaux Describes Being Shot At, Identifying JJ Vallow

Julie Grant with a picture of Colby Ryan on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant: Colby Ryan Was Betrayed By His Own Mother

The timeline of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's disappearance.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

four screens on a zoom call showing a courtroom

Witness: Text Messages Show Chad Daybell Manipulating Lori Vallow

The Court TV panel read and discuss the writings and communications between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell and the fictional characters, James and Elena, which mirror Chad and Lori's relationship.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 7 Recap

Texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are shown onscreen.

Chad Daybell Texts: Compares His Life to Harry Potter Under the Stairs

MORE VIDEOS