OnlyFans’ Courtney Clenney’s parents accuse State of ‘digital burglary’

MIAMI (Court TV) — An OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend will return to court on Wednesday with her parents in a fight to have evidence returned.

Courtney Clenney is charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of Christian Obumseli. Clenney has claimed she acted in self-defense when she killed him.

As part of their investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for not only Courtney’s accounts but also those of her parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney. Based on what they found, prosecutors then filed computer crimes charges against the entire family. But those charges heavily relied on messages protected by attorney-client privilege, forcing prosecutors to drop the charges after a judge ruled the evidence was inadmissible.

Despite the charges being dropped in July, the hard drives seized by investigators have remained in the custody of the State. They were seized under a search warrant in Courtney’s murder case but were ordered to be held separately in a vault after the discovery of privileged information. Kim and Deborah are fighting to have the evidence returned (or destroyed) and accused prosecutors of “digital burglary.”

“In their final pleadings … the State used the phrase ‘digital burglary’ when describing the computer offense with which they charged the Clenneys and ultimately abandoned. We disagree with the phrase’s applicability to that charge but prefer it for use here. The search of the Petitioners’ iCloud was a ‘digital burglary’ unsupported by probable cause of anything. It is, however, indicative of the State of Florida, particularly the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office’s, overly zealous and seemingly personal persecution of this family.”

Courtney’s attorneys have also asked the judge to consider releasing her, since she has been in custody since Aug. 10, 2022.