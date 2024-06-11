Pamela Smart accepts full responsibility for husband’s death

Posted at 11:17 AM, June 11, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Pamela Smart, who is serving life in prison for plotting with her teenage student to have her husband killed in 1990, accepted full responsibility for his death for the first time in a videotaped statement released Tuesday as part of her latest sentence reduction request.

Smart, 56, was a 22-year-old high school media coordinator when she began an affair with a 15-year-old boy who later shot and killed her husband, Gregory Smart. He was freed in 2015 after serving a 25-year sentence. Though she denied knowledge of the plot, she was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes and sentenced to life without parole.

Pamela Smart comes into court at the Rockingham Superior Court House in Exeter, New Hampshire on Friday, March 22, 1991

Pamela Smart comes into court at the Rockingham Superior Court House in Exeter, New Hampshire on Friday, March 22, 1991, where she was found guilty on all three charges related to her involvement in the murder of her husband Gregory Smart. Smart was convicted and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. (AP Photo/Lisa Bul)

RELATED | Sex, lies & murder: The Trial of Pamela Smart

Smart said in the statement that she began to “dig deeper into her own responsibility” through her experience in a writing group that “encouraged us to go beyond and to spaces that we didn’t want to be in.

“For me that was really hard, because going into those places, in those spaces is where I found myself responsible for something I desperately didn’t want to be responsible for, my husband’s murder,” she said, her voice quavering. “I had to acknowledge for the first time in my own mind and my own heart how responsible I was, because I had deflected blame all the time, I think, almost as if it was a coping mechanism, because the truth of being so responsible was very difficult for me.”

She asked to have an “honest conversation” with New Hampshire’s five-member Executive Council, which approves state contracts and appointees to the courts and state agencies, and with Gov. Chris Sununu. The council rejected her latest request in 2022 and Smart appealed to the state Supreme Court, which dismissed her petition last year.

Val Fryatt, a cousin of Gregory Smart, told The Associated Press that Smart “danced around it” and accepted full responsibility “without admitting the facts around what made her ‘fully responsible.’”

Fryatt noted that Smart didn’t mention her cousin’s name in the video, “not even once.”

Court TV’s Trial Archives | Pamela Smart Murder Trial (1993)

Messages seeking comment on the petition and statement were sent to the council members, Sununu, and the attorney general’s office.

Smart is serving time at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester County, New York. She has earned two master’s degrees behind bars and has also tutored fellow inmates, been ordained as a minister and been part of an inmate liaison committee. She said she is remorseful and has been rehabilitated.

The trial was a media circus and one of America’s first high-profile cases about a sexual affair between a school staff member and a student. Joyce Maynard wrote “To Die For” in 1992, drawing from the Smart case. That inspired a 1995 film of the same name, starring Nicole Kidman and Joaquin Phoenix. The killer, William Flynn, and three other teens cooperated with prosecutors. They served shorter sentences and have been released.

More In:

Related Stories

Pamela Smart testifies

New Hampshire court dismisses latest Pamela Smart petition

Pamela Smart was a high school media coordinator when she began an affair with a 15-year-old student who later shot and killed her husband. More

In this 2010 image taken from video, Pamela Smart is shown during an interview at the corrections facility

Lawyer: Pamela Smart, serving life sentence, asks for hope

A lawyer for Pamela Smart argued Tuesday that a state council 'brushed aside' her request for a chance at freedom. More

Pamela Smart comes into court at the Rockingham Superior Court House in Exeter, New Hampshire on Friday, March 22, 1991

The Trial of Pamela Smart: Sex, lies & murder

The salacious and notorious trial of 23-year-old Pamela Smart was one of the first televised murder trials in U.S. history. More

TRENDING

photos of Seraya Aung Harmon, Aaron Aung and Nadia Cole
Brian Steel is held in contempt
Bianca Ellis appears in court
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Stephan Sterns, who's charged with sexual abuse of a minor. Sterns was later indicted on charges of first-degree murder in connection to Madeline Soto's death.

LATEST NEWS

photos of Seraya Aung Harmon, Aaron Aung and Nadia Cole
Brian Steel in court next to Young Thug.
Hunter Biden speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll

SCRIPPS NEWS