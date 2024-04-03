Police search for ‘1923’ actor in alleged domestic incident

Posted at 8:00 AM, April 3, 2024
LAWRENCE, Kansas (Court TV) — Police in Kansas are searching for an actor who appeared in the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923.”

The Lawrence Police Department said they issued an alert to locate Native American actor Cole Brings Plenty in connection with domestic violence allegations.

photo of Cole Brings Plenty

Cole Brings Plenty (Lawrence, Kansas Police Department)

The 27-year-old was last seen leaving Lawrence early Sunday morning in a white 2005 Ford explorer, according to a missing person advisory his uncle, “Yellowstone” actor Mo Brings Plenty, shared on Instagram.

“Cole missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him,” states the advisory, which notes his cell phone is off.

Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help Sunday morning at an apartment but the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived, Lawrence Police said in a statement on Facebook.

The department said the investigation, which involves allegations of domestic violence, identified Brings Plenty as a suspect. Traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident.

“Lawrence Police have submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence,” the department said. “We’ve identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies.”

Brings Plenty’s family contacted police expressing concern and reported him as a missing person, according to Lawrence Police.

