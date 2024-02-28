Son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested on 22 charges in Colorado

Posted at 2:56 PM, February 28, 2024
RIFLE, Colo. (Scripps News Denver) — Tyler Boebert, the son of U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, was arrested in Colorado Tuesday afternoon for nearly two dozen charges, including five felonies, according to police.

In a social media post, the Rifle Police Department said Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, was arrested following a recent string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts.

tyler boebert mugshot

This Feb. 27, 2024 booking photo provided by the Rifle Police Department shows Tyler Boebert. (Rifle Police Department)

Tyler was booked into the Garfield County Jail on 22 charges, including four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents of multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony and more than a dozen misdemeanor and petty offenses.

Rep. Boebert, who currently represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, is running for the 2024 Republican nomination in the state’s 4th Congressional District.

The congresswoman’s press secretary sent us the following statement to Scripps News Denver:

“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”

Last month, Boebert’s ex-husband Jayson Boebert was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass and obstructing a peace officer for a Jan. 6 incident at a restaurant in Silt, in which he reportedly argued with the congresswoman before engaging in an alleged drunken outburst with officers who were trying to get him to leave the premises.

He was also charged with harassment, use of a prohibited weapon while drunk and third-degree assault after reportedly assaulting his son during the early hours of Jan. 9. Court documents allege Jayson had returned home from a Silt bar around 1 a.m. when he assaulted his son before grabbing a rifle as his son called law enforcement for help.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Denver, an E.W. Scripps Company.

