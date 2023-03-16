‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Raquel Leviss files restraining order against Scheana Shay

By LAUREN SILVER Court TV

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — Reality star Raquel Leviss, one of the stars of Bravo’s reality TV series “Vanderpump Rules,” has filed for a restraining order against one of her co-stars, Scheana Shay.

Leviss filed the petition on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, and a hearing is scheduled for March 29, the Los Angeles Times reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The filing comes one week after news of an alleged affair between Leviss and “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval. For the last 10 years, Sandoval was in a relationship with co-star Ariana Madix, whose best friend is Scheana Shay.

On March 8, Sandoval addressed the alleged affair in a post to his Instagram page: “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

The next day, Leviss shared a statement to her own Instagram page, saying “I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. … Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions, I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having my privacy violated.”

According to TMZ, Leviss filed the petition for a restraining order after Shay became violent with her over the cheating scandal.

Photos accompanying the request for the restraining order, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, show Leviss with a black eye and a cut on her eyebrow. In the documents, Leviss claims she suffered the injuries during an altercation on March 2, but said there were no other witnesses.

Neama Rahmani, the attorney representing Shay, denied Leviss’ allegations in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period. … The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. … Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

In her request for the restraining order, Leviss said she was “pushed against a brick wall causing injury to the back of head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye. … Currently, mutual friends-coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distressed was caused to our mutual friend.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Leviss also filed a battery report with the Los Angeles Police Department, although the incident was alleged to have occurred in New York City.