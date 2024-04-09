Victim to Verdict Podcast: Murdaugh Family Murders

This week’s Court TV Podcast features an audio edition of our original series Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands, which spotlights every moment from the crime scene to the courtroom, tapping into the best of Court TV’s real-time coverage of high-profile cases. This episode focuses in on the trial of Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent South Carolina attorney whose life began to unravel after a long history of fraud came to light and his wife Maggie and his son Paul were both murdered on the family’s sprawling hunting property.

For more Court TV originals, Click Here.