Victim to Verdict Podcast: Murdaugh Family Murders

Posted at 12:16 PM, April 9, 2024

This week’s Court TV Podcast features an audio edition of our original series Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands, which spotlights every moment from the crime scene to the courtroom, tapping into the best of Court TV’s real-time coverage of high-profile cases. This episode focuses in on the trial of Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent South Carolina attorney whose life began to unravel after a long history of fraud came to light and his wife Maggie and his son Paul were both murdered on the family’s sprawling hunting property.

For more Court TV originals, Click Here.

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

sketch of Alex Murdaugh

Is Alex Murdaugh’s Saga Over After Federal Sentencing?

Eric Bland, who represents some of Alex Murdaugh's victims, described him, saying, "In the pantheon of criminals, he’s on Mount Rushmore." More

The panel discuss Alex Murdaugh's fall from grace and wonder how he went from being a successful attorney to having to serve decades in prison for his crimes.

Examining the Rise and Fall of Alex Murdaugh

The panel discuss Alex Murdaugh's rise and fall and wonder how he went from being a successful attorney to having to serve decades in prison. More

Attorney Eric Bland, who represented victims of Alex Murdaugh, joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan.

Attorney Who Represented Alex Murdaugh’s Victims Joins Court TV

Attorney Eric Bland, who represented victims of Alex Murdaugh, joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan to discuss Murdaugh's crimes. More

TRENDING

Julie Grant with Morgan Wallen on the monitor.
Booking photo of Nicolae Miu
Prosecutor Kari Morrissey accuses Alec Baldwin of lying and changing his story, saying Baldwin contradicted himself in numerous interviews.
Experts analyze Stephan Sterns' body language as he's transported by authorities after he was arrested.

LATEST NEWS

timothy verrill appears in court
timothy verrill appears in court

SCRIPPS NEWS