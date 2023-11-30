YouTube creator Ruby Franke’s husband files for divorce

Posted at 8:48 PM, November 29, 2023

By: Ryan Marion

SALT LAKE CITY (Scripps News Salt Lake City) — Kevin Franke, the husband of Ruby Franke, filed Wednesday for divorce and a domestic relations injunction against his wife.

Ruby Franke during a virtual court appearance

This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual court appearance, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in St. George, Utah. Franke, a mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called “8 Passengers” made her initial court appearance Friday on charges that she and the owner of a relationship counseling business abused and starved her two young children. (Utah State Courts via AP)

The provisions in the injunction include prohibitions against harassment, domestic violence and misuse of personal information for the parties involved during the proceedings.

Following a 911 call after Franke’s 12-year-old emaciated son escaped to a neighbor’s home with duct tape on his body, police found the boy and his malnourished 10-year-old sister in their mother’s house. Both children, along with Franke’s other children, have been placed in state custody.

RELATED: Bodycam Shows Police Finding Two of Ruby Franke’s Children

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Kevin Franke’s attorney said his client and Ruby had been separated for about a year and “didn’t know anything” during that time about the alleged abuse.

An ongoing child welfare case involving the couple was ordered sealed by a judge on Oct. 10, where Kevin Franke was looking to gain custody of their children, saying the public and media interest would be detrimental “to the best interest of the minor parties” involved.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Salt Lake City, an E.W. Scripps Company. 

