Adelson Trial: Potential Juror Excused Because She Handled Markel 911 Call

97 prospective jurors have been selected so far. The goal is to have at least 100 potential jurors for voir dire tomorrow. One candidate was excused because she was the 911 dispatcher who took the call when victim Dan Markel was shot. (8/20/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

Latest Videos

graphic image of Donna Adelson with details about the charges she faces

Potential Adelson Juror Called Back Says He Never Heard of the Case

dona adelson gfx with jury selection factoids

Adelson Trial: Potential Juror Excused Because She Handled Markel 911 Call

gfx side-by-side images of Sara Yousef and Wendi Adelson

What Potential New Evidence Might Be Presented At Donna Adelson's Trial?

donna adelson in jury selection

Jury Selection Underway in Donna Adelson Trial

Lori Daybell is all smiles as she gets into a police cruiser

This May Be the Last Video You Ever See of Lori Daybell

Donna Adelson

Wendi Wins Fight to Quash Defense Subpoena for Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Donna Adelson has been transferred from the Wakulla County Jail in Crawfordville, Florida, to the Leon County Jail in Tallahassee. Jury selection begins next week in the case against Adelson, who's accused in the murder of Dan Markel.

Going Back to Tally: Donna Adelson Makes Jail Transfer Ahead of Trial

Wendi Adelson testifies in court

Wendi Adelson Fights To Quash Mom's Subpoena For Murder Trial

Alicia Andrews in court

Judge Rules No Domestic Violence At Trial For Murder of Julio Foolio

female defendant in orange jumpsuit

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Donna Adelson's Final Pretrial Hearing

Judge Justin Beresky sentences Lori Daybell

'You've Left a Wake of Destruction': Judge Sentences Lori Daybell

Surviving victim Brandon Boudreaux

Victim Brandon Boudreaux: 'Will Always Fear Her For What She Tried To Do'

MORE VIDEOS