Austin Drummond Captured and in Custody: Inside the Desperate Manhunt

On the heels of today's successful capture of murder suspect Austin Drummond, Closing Arguments has new details about the brutal killings of 4 members of the same Tennessee family in what is believed to have been a targeted attack. (8/5/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Police: Austin Drummond Arrested After Citizens Called In Tips

Donna Adelson's Defense Says Reports of a Plea Deal Are 'Not Accurate'

Hunter Describes Finding 'Headless' Torso of Mindi Kassotis

Friends, Co-Workers Describe Shooting Death of Brooklyn Sims

GBI Special Agent: Processed Mindi Kassotis' 'Torso and Left Leg' at Lab

Defense: Sheila Agee Had No Idea Her Son Was Capable of Murder

Austin Drummond Arrested For Murder, Kidnapping

State: Mindi Kassotis' Killer 'Was A Prosecutor,' Knew How to 'Clean Up'

Prosecutor addresses jury

Prosecutors: Sheila Agee Encouraged Her Son To Commit Murder

Surveillance Video Shows Austin Drummond Carrying Rifle

Toxicologist: Victim Stephen Campbell's BAC Was .301, Had Drugs In System

Jury Seated in Dismembered Wife Murder Trial

