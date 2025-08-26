Cell Phone Expert Implicates Harvey Adelson In Communication With Hitman

Cell phone expert Sgt. Chris Corbitt testifies that investigators found that Donna Adelson's husband, Harvey Adelson's phone number communicated with Sigfredo Garcia, a hitman convicted in the death of Dan Markel. (8/26/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire ,

