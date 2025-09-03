Charlie Adelson and Katherine Magbanua's Lies | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan discusses when Charlie Adelson and Katherine Magbanua are lying, how strong the evidence is against Donna Adelson, and who could be charged next in the death of Dan Markel. (9/02/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire, Shows , ,

Latest Videos

Kristin Adamson

Family Lawyer Says Dan Markel’s Post-Divorce Filings Were Personal, Hostile

Surveillance footage of Donna Adelson and jail house info

Jury Shown Surveillance Video of Donna Adelson and Jailhouse Informant

Donna Adelson's friend, Ann Cunningham

Donna Adelson's Friend Re-Called to Discuss Calls After Dan Markel's Death

Ron Gutterson

Family Friend: Harvey and Donna Adelson's Vietnam Trip Was 'Temporary'

Donna Adelson's

'Jail Daughter': Donna Adelson Wrote Script She Wanted Me to Recite

jailhouse informant patricia byrd

Informant: Donna Said 'Yes' When Asked if She Did What She Was Accused Of

close up of Donna Adelson's day planner

Tag # of Dan Markel's Honda Accord Listed in Donna Adelson's 2014 Planner

Judge Stephen Everett addresses gallery

Judge Admonishes Gallery Before Adelson Trial Testimony

Adelson daily wrap graphic

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Donna Adelson is handed a letter on the street. Pre-arrest

Donna Adelson Trial: More Witnesses Expected, State May Rest Next Week

split screen of restaurant video and transcript

Video Shows Charlie Adelson and Katherine Magbanua React to 'The Bump'

gfx of the text of a voicemail

Listen to One of Dan Markel's Very Last Voicemails

MORE VIDEOS