Convicted Hitman Testifies on Day 1 of Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Court TV's Julia Jenaé told "Closing Arguments" that the hitman who flipped, Luis Rivera, testified that Wendi Adelson advised Katherine Magbanua on what day to kill Dan Markel; and that that information was relayed to the hitmen. (8/22/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?