Donna Adelson Expected in Court Today for Arraignment, Motions Hearing

Adelson is expected to enter a plea at her arraignment this afternoon on charges related to the death of Dan Markel. Her attorney will also present a motion alleging Adelson has been subjected to cruel and inhumane conditions at the jail. (12/11/23)   MORE

Donna Adelson in court on Dec. 11, 2023.

Donna Adelson Pleads Not Guilty in Murder-For-Hire Case

Splitscreen of Charlie and Donna Adelson mug shots.

Shannon Stillwell

Co-Defendant Stabbed in Young Thug Trial

Mario Saldana's attorney speaks in court.

Microsoft Exec Murder: Mario Saldana Motions Hearing Delayed

911 Dispatcher Testifies Hannah Payne Was told Not to Chase Kenneth Herring

Lori Vallow (left), Megan Connor

Lori’s Cousin: ‘I Don’t See Lori Pleading Guilty’

Vallow AZ mug shot.

Breaking Down Lori Vallow Daybell's Behavior: Is She Really Insane?

Tex McIver in court on 12/5/23.

Watch the Arguments That Led to the Delay in Tex McIver's Case

Tex McIver's attorneys argue.

Millionaire Lawyer Murder Trial Delayed

Lawyer Representing Murdaugh Financial Victims Questions a Retrial

Julie Grant's Opening Statements intro.

Opening Statements with Julie Grant: Fri. Nov. 17, 2023

Lori Ann Phillips

Will Dashcam Video Tip the Scales in Hit and Run Murder Trial?

