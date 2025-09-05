Donna Adelson Found Guilty of Orchestrating Dan Markel's Murder

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Donna Adelson was found guilty on all counts related to the 2014 murder of her former son-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel. Judge Stephen Everett announced that Donna would be formally sentenced at a later date. (9/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?