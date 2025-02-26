Donna Adelson on Vietnam Flight: 'I Wasn't Afraid of Being Arrested'

Donna Adelson explained why she and her husband were trying to board a flight to Vietnam when she was arrested on murder charges. Adelson is charged with plotting the murder-for-hire of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. (2/26/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire , ,

Latest Videos

Donna Adelson testifies

Donna Adelson on Vietnam Flight: 'I Wasn't Afraid of Being Arrested'

Donna Adelson cries

Donna Adelson Details Inmate Assaults, Lack of Medical Care in Jail

donna adelson testifies

Donna Adelson Cries Detailing Alleged Inmate Assault: 'You Don't Snitch'

donna adelson testifies

Donna Adelson Testifies About Injuries from Alleged Inmate Assault

donna adelson testfies

Donna Adelson Testifies As Defense Argues Recordings Are Violation of Privacy

Donna Adelson testifies

Donna Adelson Testifies to Phone Call With Charlie at Hearing

Monica Sementilli listens to audio in court

'Angry' Monica Sementilli Asks Police About Life Insurance in Interview

John Mello & Zachary Hughes

Zachary Hughes' Testimony Leads to John Mello's Arrest

back of Kimberly LaCount's head

Wife and Lover Double Murder Trial: Opening Statements

split screen photos of monica sementilli and fabio's sister

Fabio Sementilli's Sister Says Family is Estranged From His Daughters

Monica and Fabio Sementilli

Porn Star & Mistress Murder Conspiracy? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

typed motion with highlighted portion

Lori Daybell Wants Court TV Cameras Banned

MORE VIDEOS