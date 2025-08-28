Donna Adelson Trial: More Witnesses Expected, State May Rest Next Week

Jurors heard hours of wiretaps, much focused on calls between Donna and Charlie Adelson. Prosecutors could rest next week after presenting new witnesses and evidence, including alleged jailhouse bribes. Charlie may be called to testify too. (8/28/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire ,

Latest Videos

Donna Adelson is handed a letter on the street. Pre-arrest

Donna Adelson Trial: More Witnesses Expected, State May Rest Next Week

split screen of restaurant video and transcript

Video Shows Charlie Adelson and Katherine Magbanua React to 'The Bump'

gfx of the text of a voicemail

Listen to One of Dan Markel's Very Last Voicemails

Cell phone expert Sgt. Chris Corbitt

Communications Between Co-Conspirators on the Day of Dan Markel's Murder

daily trial wrap graphic for Donna Adelson

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Katherine Magbanua on cross

Magbanua Confesses to Lying About Markel Murder Many Times in the Past

Sgt. Chris Corbitt

Cell Phone Expert Implicates Harvey Adelson In Communication With Hitman

magbanua testifies

Katherine Magbanua Admits Role as Middleman in Dan Markel Murder Plot

Mary Hull, fraud examiner

Motorcycles, Cars and Surgery: Money Trail After Dan Markel's Murder

Rob Adelson on the stand

Estranged Adelson Son Recalls Haunting Final Conversation with Donna

Wendi Adelson faces redirect

Wendi Adelson Faces Redirect in Her Mother Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Wendi Adelson faces cross-examination

Wendi Adelson Cross-Examined in Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

MORE VIDEOS