Donna Adelson's Attorneys File Series of Last-Minute Motions

Donna Adelson's attorneys file last-minute motions to exclude testimony that interprets phone calls, e-mails and text messages. They also filed a motion to keep out mention of proposed travel to Vietnam as consciousness of guilt. (7/22/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

Donna Adelson's Attorneys File Series of Last-Minute Motions

Kathryn Restelli Pleads Guilty in Murder Plot Involving Mother and Brother

Christopher Dontell Tearfully Apologizes At Sentencing

Christopher Dontell Sentenced For His Role In Gregory Rice Murder

Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Prosecution: Evidence Shows Karina Cooper 'Shot Ryan Cooper in the Face'

Karina Cooper's Defense Points To Missing Messages

Donna Adelson Appears In Court For Motions Hearing

Prosecution: Karina Cooper's Story Is 'Insulting,' 'Ridiculous'

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

Karina Cooper Admits Lying To Police During Questioning

Karina Cooper Calls Huston Danker Relationship An 'Online Fantasy'

