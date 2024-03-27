Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Jury Selection Starts April 1

Chad Daybell's trial starts April 1. Daybell is charged with murder and conspiracy in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy, and the youngest children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. (3/26/24)   MORE

Blake Scanlon sits at defense table

Prosecutor: Blake Scanlon Made 'Calculated, Cold-Blooded Choice'

split screen shows Julie Grant and Adam Cox

'Lori's Lies Divided Our Whole Family': Adam Cox Talks to Court TV

Blake Scanlon's defense attorney delivers closing arguments.

Defense: Blake Scanlon Guilty of 'Terrible, Serious Violent Crime'

Julie Grant with a picture of Donna Adelson on the monitor.

Julie Grant Explains Why She Believes Donna Adelson is Delusional

Detective testifies in court

Ex-Girlfriend Stabbed Murder Trial: Jury Sees Texts From Scanlon

Adam Montgomery sits in court

Prosecutors File Motion to Compel Adam Montgomery to Appear at Sentencing

Karen Read sits in court

Karen Read Appears in Court Ahead of Murder Trial

Stephan Sterns was using the Telegram App, which is an encrypted instant messaging service.

What Was Stephan Sterns Using the Telegram App For?

sicily caraballo testifies

Defendant's Daughter Testifies in Fugitive Wife Murder Trial

Victim Alexis Avery's mother on the stand.

Ex-Girlfriend Stabbed Murder Trial: Victim's Mother Takes the Stand

Blake Scanlon's defense attorney delivers her opening statement.

Ex-Girlfriend Stabbed Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

