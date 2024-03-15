DUI Suspect Picks the Wrong Time to Make a Joke

A Florida man pulled over for DUI opted to joke around with deputies while they were conducting field sobriety tests. He was uncooperative, cracked jokes, pretended to run away from officers, and made finger gun gestures. (3/13/24)

Rats Break Into New Orleans Police HQ, Eat Marijuana in Evidence Room

Roswell Police Dept. Debuts Spacey New Uniform Patch

Man Who Joked About Having Bomb at Airport Says He Was Trying to Flirt

Horses on a Highway

Man Rides Horse Up to 5th Floor Apartment

Scenes From (a Burglary at) an Italian Restaurant

Cops Bust Burglary Suspect On Toilet

Firefighters Rescue Kitten Stuck in Car Engine

Bullet Hits Stanley Quencher, Possibly Saves Woman's Life

No Lickable Wallpaper Here! 'Wonka' Experience Turns out to be a Dud

Cop Steals Shoes From Store, Gets Hauled Off In Her Own Squad Car

