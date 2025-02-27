Erik and Lyle Menendez's Family Speaks Out: A Recap

Family members of the Menendez brothers held a news conference in which they emphasized that new evidence in Erik and Lyle's favor is very strong, and admonished the new LA DA for ignoring that evidence. (2/27/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

JC Penney-style family portrait from the 80s. Two beaming parents and two sons who appear to be in their late teens/early 20s.

Erik and Lyle Menendez's Family Speaks Out: A Recap

two young men with dark curly hair appear to be brothers.

Would Menendez Brothers Pose a Risk to the Public if They Were Released?

Benjamin Elliott Sentencing

Judge Says Jury Asked for Leniency Ahead of Benjamin Elliott's Sentencing

female prosecutor

Prosecutor: 'Benjamin Elliott Was Awake When He Killed His Sister'

defense attorney giving her closing argument

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial : Defense's Closing Argument

prosecutor gives closing argument as defendant looks on

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial: Prosecution's Closing Argument

splitscreen of a district attorney giving a press conference and a picture of a young man on a witness stand.

LA DA Nathan Hochman Denies Menendez Brothers' Habeas Petition

Anand Kumar Singh

Benjamin Elliott's Friend Recalls Previous Sleepwalking Incident

benjamin elliott defense opening

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial: Defense Focuses On Parasomnias

MIchael Elliot testifies

Twins’ Dad Takes the Stand in Sleepwalking Murder Trial

male prosecutor gives opening statement in court

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Benjamin Elliott & Sister

TX v. Benjamin Elliott: Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial

MORE VIDEOS