Eye Drops Murder Trial: Jessy Kurczewski's Lawyers Withdraw From Case

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Jennifer Durow appointed a new attorney for Jessy Kurczewski, whose two previous attorneys have dropped out. Kurczewski was convicted of fatally poisoning her best friend with eye drops. She's set to be sentenced in April. (1/12/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?