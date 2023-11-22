Hangry Man Has Meltdown at McDonald's Drive Thru

A Maryland man threw a fit because his fast food was apparently taking too long. He reached through the drive thru window and could be seen on camera throwing drinks at employees and smashing any items he could get his hands on. (11/22/23)

Latest Videos

book returned 104 years late.

Library Book Returned 104 Years Late

Mattioli verdict announced.

Deadly Cop Chokehold Trial: Watch the Verdict

Tuba player punches heckler at college football game.

Tuba Player Punches Heckler Without Missing a Beat

Gregory Anderson's closing arguments in Kowalskki case.

'Take Care of Maya' Trial: Kowalski Family Attorneys Deliver Closing Arguments

Britney Spears pulled over.

Britney Spears Pulled Over: Will Tee-Tee Defense Work?

Celebrity nail artist Jenny Bui's husband caught on camera allegedly setting fire to her nail salon.

Cardi B's Nail Artist's Husband Charged with Setting Her Salon on Fire

Sarah Boone Appears in Court With New Attorney

Perp head-butts car window.

Perp Smashes Head Through Car Window to Escape Cops

Woman gets haircut in Taco Bell.

Woman Gets Haircut in Taco Bell Kitchen

Photo of smiling Joseph Emerson

Off-Duty Pilot Accused of Trying to Shut Down Engines Midflight

Praz from the Fugees.

Fugees Member Blames Trial Loss on A.I.

Fake Mall Mannequin Goes on Crime Spree

